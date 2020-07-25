42-year-old man in critical condition after stabbing on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a stabbing that put a man in the hospital Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at about 1 a.m., a 42-year-old man had an altercation with a 38-year-old man in the 15700 block of St. Marys Street, between Puritan and Fenkell avenues. The incident escalated and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The 38-year-old make was taken into police custody shortly after, near the intersection of Pasadena and Linwood streets, south of Oakman Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

