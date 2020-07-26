Boil water advisory issued for portion of Westland lifted

WESTLAND, Mich. – The mandatory boil water advisory issued by the Great Lakes Water Authority for a portion of the city of Westland (Cherry Hill to Michigan Avenue and Henry Ruff to Venoy) has been lifted.

Testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations.

Original Story: Portion of Westland remains under boil water advisory

GLWA took the precautionary measure of issuing the mandatory boil water advisory on Thursday evening due to the loss of pressure in the water distribution system caused by an error made by the GLWA field service crews during pressure reducing valve replacement maintenance activities in the area.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, the precautionary measure of a boil water advisory is recommended.