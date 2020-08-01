ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 1, 2020

Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate
As Joe Biden nears the announcement of his vice presidential choice, the top contenders and their advocates are making final appeals.
30-year-old father drowns in Belleville pond after being encouraged to take bet
A 30-year-old father died trying to swim across a pond late Thursday night after being encouraged to take a bet.
Arrest made in death of Waterford Township woman found ‘badly burned’
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman. The burnt remains of Waterford Township resident Susie Zhao were found near a park July 13.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 81,621; Death toll now at 6,199
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 81,621 as of Saturday morning, including 6,199 deaths, state officials report.
Friday’s update includes 734 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast 🌤
This weekend will be humid with showers and thunderstorms possible through Tuesday morning.
More Local News Headlines 📰
- ‘I’m hurting so bad’: Vigil held for 10-year-old girl killed in Warren crash
- Video captures fatal encounter between Detroit police officer, man with sword
- Independent report: Ex-University of Michigan provost had history of sexual misconduct
- Harper Woods Mayor Kenneth Poynter turns in letter of resignation amid controversy
- Some Beaumont employees fall victim to phishing scam, potentially exposing patient information
- Michigan Court of Appeals orders immediate release of 15-year-old ‘Grace’
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
- Watch live: Tracking Hurricane Isaias as it moves toward Florida
- Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down
- Mexico 3rd in global pandemic deaths, Vietnam struggles anew
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- Forced outside by COVID-19, young Michigan gymnasts fight to maintain skills
- Michigan high school sports council approves ‘phased-in’ plan for fall sports