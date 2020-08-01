73ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Joe Biden nears final decision on running mate

As Joe Biden nears the announcement of his vice presidential choice, the top contenders and their advocates are making final appeals.

30-year-old father drowns in Belleville pond after being encouraged to take bet

A 30-year-old father died trying to swim across a pond late Thursday night after being encouraged to take a bet.

Arrest made in death of Waterford Township woman found ‘badly burned’

Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman. The burnt remains of Waterford Township resident Susie Zhao were found near a park July 13.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 81,621; Death toll now at 6,199

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 81,621 as of Saturday morning, including 6,199 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 734 new cases and 8 additional deaths.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Weather forecast 🌤

This weekend will be humid with showers and thunderstorms possible through Tuesday morning.

More Local News Headlines 📰

National and World Headlines 🗺️

Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽

