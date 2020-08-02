ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 2, 2020

Protesters push back against more federal presence in Detroit
A group called Detroit Will Breathe protested against more federal agents coming to Detroit. The protest took place Saturday outside the Rosa Parks Federal Building on Jefferson Avenue.
US officials on Wednesday provided additional details regarding “Operation Legend” -- which is bringing a number of federal agents to Detroit in the coming weeks.
Stolen car hits SUV, killing mother driving with 3 children on Detroit’s east side
Police are investigating a deadly Detroit crash that happened Saturday involving a mother and her three children.
GOP: Renomination of Trump to be held in private
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 82,356 as of Sunday morning, including 6,206 deaths, state officials report.
The latest update includes 735 new cases and 7 additional deaths.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast 🌤
It will be soggy today with a Flash Flood Watch in effect. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through Tuesday.
DETAILS: Flash Flood Watch in effect for some Michigan counties until Sunday afternoon
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines 📰
- Detroit sports personality Jamie Samuelsen dies at 48
- Report: Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
- Michigan lawmakers battle over nursing homes during COVID-19 pandemic
- Michigan COVID-19 cases: State reports 62,022 recoveries
National and World Headlines 🗺️
- Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business
- Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest
- Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
- LEADING OFF: Reds-Tigers debut MLB’s 7-inning doubleheaders
- Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement