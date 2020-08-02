Wayne resident arraigned in shooting death of 19-year-old

DETROIT – On Sunday, 19-year-old Wayne resident Robert Shoats was arraigned in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Kaleb Parish.

Shoats was arraigned on charges of discharge in a building causing serious impairment and felony firearm.

According to police, the shooting happened on Wednesday at around 6:02 p.m. in the 34000 block of Richard Street in Wayne. Parish died of his injuries from the shooting on Friday.

The suspect’s probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. and the preliminary examination will take place at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18.

These court hearings will be held at the 29th District Court in Wayne. Shoats was given a $50,000 bond.

