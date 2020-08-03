ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 3, 2020

Michigan Primary Election 2020: How to track your ballot

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4, but many have already voted by mail, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan voters can still vote in person on Tuesday, Aug. 4, but the state expanded mail-in voting to help curb any potential spread of COVID-19 at in-person polling places. Many voters are taking advantage of the option.

The Michigan Secretary of State reports a huge influx in mail-in voting, with a delay in results expected.

Ballots can be tracked online here after they’ve been dropped off or returned by mail.

If you’re still hanging onto your mail-in ballot, you will need to find a local dropbox to submit on time. Click here to find contact and location information for your local clerk’s office. You’re encouraged to contact your clerk’s office directly to determine if a drop box option is available.

Pilot was told not to fly plane in fatal 2018 Detroit crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released Sunday details of its investigation into a fatal 2018 plane crash.

A small plane containing a family coming to Detroit for their daughter’s volleyball tournament crashed on June 24, 2018 near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Detroit neighborhood near Forest Lawn Cemetery

Greg Boaz, 54, and Julie Boaz, 48, were traveling from Texas with Greg’s 17-year-old son, Peyton Boaz. The teen survived the crash and was able to escape the fiery wreckage.

The initial investigation believed the plane may have been out of fuel and had a landing gear issue. The report released Sunday said the investigation into the aircraft revealed the fuel pump was intact and only showed damage from the crash.

97.1′s Mike Stone talks about his friend and colleague Jamie Samuelsen

There is a cloud over the Detroit sports community, and it has nothing to do with records, ownership, coaching decisions or RBI.

Jamie Samuelsen lost his 19-month battle with colon cancer Saturday and now a family is mourning a husband and a father. Colleagues are grieving for their friend and mentor.

Mike Stone has hosted the “Jamie and Stoney Show” on 97.1 The Ticket with Samuelsen for four years. He said Samuelsen’s closest friends knew of his diagnosis, but even for them, it was hard to tell the 48-year-old was fighting for his life. Watch the interview here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 82,782 as of Sunday, including 6,206 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update includes 426 new cases and no additional deaths.

On Saturday the state reported 60,022 recoveries. Just last weekend the state reported a total of 57,502 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Friday. Michigan’s 7-day average moving average for daily cases was 680 on Sunday, the highest since early May.

The state reported a total of 82,356 coronavirus cases Saturday and 6,206 deaths.

