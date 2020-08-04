What to expect at the polls during Michigan’s Primary Election

DETROIT – Polls open tomorrow morning for the primary election and there are several key races we’re following.

The big story will be the different protocols in place to keep voters safe in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A record number of people will be voting absentee, but the polls will still be open for anyone voting in person.

Tuesday will be one of the busiest days for counting up absentee votes.

“We expect to count between 70 and 75,000 absentee ballots. That’s a lot for us, especially for a primary, a state primary,” Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said.

Winfrey said Tuesday will be a huge day for voters in Michigan. Winfrey said the elections board is trying to make things easier on those who still want to go to a polling location to cast their ballot.

“We have the sanitation stations at every precinct. The wipes, the disinfectants for the hands, gloves, that we give away. All this is available to the public,” Winfrey said.

All those safety precautions aren’t just in place for those casting a vote, but the people on staff as well.

“We have masks and shields that they’ll be required to wear and there will be social distancing,” Winfrey said.

On Tuesday, all 200+ precincts will be open and available to voters. This year, in the interest of safety, voters will have the option of voting without leaving their car.

“If an individual pulls up to the precinct and says I want to vote today but I don’t want to go inside. We can meet them at the curb and then we process their ballot right there,” Winfrey said.

