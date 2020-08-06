Oakland County Sheriff’s patrol car struck by driver operating while intoxicated

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The driver of a red Chevrolet SUV was taken into custody Thursday morning after colliding with an Oakland County Sheriff’s vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 5 a.m. when a deputy driving northbound on Dixie Highway was struck by an southbound SUV that appeared to be waiting to turn in to a gas station. Police said the SUV abruptly came into the deputy’s lane of travel, who evaded a head-on collision, but was still struck by the SUV.

The patrol vehicle sustained major damage to the driver side front and was not drive-able and the Chevrolet SUV had damage to the driver side front panel. Minor injuries were reported to both drivers.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet SUV was determined to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated and after an OWI blood draw was completed, the driver of the SUV was lodged at the Oakland County Jail.