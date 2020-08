FERNDALE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after a Thursday morning carjacking in Ferndale.

According to authorities, just after 7:15 a.m., a 62-year-old man was at a gas station near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Livernois Avenue when the suspect approached with a handgun and demanded the vehicle.

Police said the suspect was arrested by Southfield police after a short pursuit.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen above.