DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 67-year-old man named Chester Harris who struggles with dementia.

Harris’ sister says she has not spoken to him since they were on the phone together July 15.

He also has not been spotted in the 3400 block of 3rd Street in Detroit since that date. Family members say Harris has been staying at the location. His sister is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.