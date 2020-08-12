Detroit police search for missing 14-year old

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 14-year-old Jontae Singleton Jr., who was last seen on Friday in the 4600 block of East Outer Drive.

Police said Jontae was last seen by his grandmother following an argument. The grandmother told police she left the home and Jontae was gone when she returned.

The teen’s mother believes he went to the Grand Rapids area and is concerned for his welfare. Police said it is reportedly not the first time the teen has left home.

Jontae is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds, with a low-fade haircut. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, slide-in shoes with white socks and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.