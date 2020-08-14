Detroit funeral home owner back in court, accused of shooting cousin

DETROIT – Days after a shooting at the Clora Funeral on East Seven Mile Road, Major Clora sat in a 36th District courtroom, officially charged in the fatal shooting of his cousin.

“Mr. Clora, let me say you’re not to possess a firearm while this case is pending.” said the judge presiding over the case.

The 37-year-old funeral home owner plead not guilty to second-degree murder and a charge of felony firearm. Clora’s attorney believe the charges are excessive.

“I think the facts will show that this is even lesser than manslaughter. They were the only two witnesses that were there,” said attorney Otis Culpepper. “Mr Clora is a 37-year-old black male. He’s a lifelong resident from the city of Detroit. He owns three businesses.”

The judge issued Clora a $100,000 bond. Clora is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 20.