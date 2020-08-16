ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 16, 2020

Sumpter Township police investigating multiple homicides
Police found four bodies inside a Sumpter Township home on Saturday, shortly after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.
17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area
Seventeen people have been arrested following an investigation into child trafficking in the Flint area, a sheriff said.
USPS cannot guarantee Michigan’s mail-in votes will arrive in time to be counted
The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 92,155; Death toll now at 6,318
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 92,155 as of Sunday morning, including 6,318 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms break for sunshine Sunday
It remains warm today with highs near 80 degrees. The week ahead will include more sunshine.
More Local News Headlines 📰
National and World Headlines 🗺️
Sports Headlines ⚾🏒🏀🏈⚽
