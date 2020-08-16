68ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Police investigate multiple homicides in Sumpter Township
Police found four bodies inside a Sumpter Township home on Saturday, shortly after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area

Seventeen people have been arrested following an investigation into child trafficking in the Flint area, a sheriff said.

USPS cannot guarantee Michigan’s mail-in votes will arrive in time to be counted

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 92,155; Death toll now at 6,318

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 92,155 as of Sunday morning, including 6,318 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms break for sunshine Sunday

It remains warm today with highs near 80 degrees. The week ahead will include more sunshine.

