ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 16, 2020

Police found four bodies inside a Sumpter Township home on Saturday, shortly after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Seventeen people have been arrested following an investigation into child trafficking in the Flint area, a sheriff said.

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 92,155 as of Sunday morning, including 6,318 deaths, state officials report.

It remains warm today with highs near 80 degrees. The week ahead will include more sunshine.