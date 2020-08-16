Detroit police investigate non-fatal shooting on Neff Avenue

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting in the 4200 block of Neff Avenue, resulting in a 30-year-old man being injured.

Police said the man spotted two people near a home and confronted them. A preliminary investigation suggested the man may have suspected the two people of trying to break into the house.

One of the two people fired shots, striking the victim. He was transported to a local hospital and has been treated and released.

There is no description of the two people.

Anyone with information is asked to called Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

