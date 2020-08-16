Detroit police seek man in connection with vandalism of store on Gratiot Avenue

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with destruction of property at a liquor store in the 9900 block of Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Police say the man, who goes by the name Jeezy, was reportedly at the store around 6:57 p.m. on Aug. 1 and threw a rock into the front door before fleeing the property.

The man is described as having a medium complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a white baseball cap, dark-colored shirt with flowers on the sleeves, dark jogging pants with white and red stripes on the side and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

