79ºF

Local News

Detroit police seek man in connection with vandalism of store on Gratiot Avenue

Police say man left area after throwing rock in store's front door

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Michigan, Wayne County, Vandalism, Crime, Gratiot Avenue, Local News, Liquor Store, Seventh Precinct, Detroit Police Department, DPD
Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with destruction of property in on Gratiot Avenue.
Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with destruction of property in on Gratiot Avenue. (WDIV)

DETROITPolice are searching for a man wanted in connection with destruction of property at a liquor store in the 9900 block of Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Police say the man, who goes by the name Jeezy, was reportedly at the store around 6:57 p.m. on Aug. 1 and threw a rock into the front door before fleeing the property.

The man is described as having a medium complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a white baseball cap, dark-colored shirt with flowers on the sleeves, dark jogging pants with white and red stripes on the side and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

CRIME NEWS

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: