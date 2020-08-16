Man injured in shooting near McNichols, Greenfield in Detroit

DETROIT – One man, listed in stable condition, was injured in a shooting Saturday night in the area of West McNichols and Greenfield roads, according to Detroit police.

Police said the 39-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Ram when someone inside a white truck fired shots.

The victim drove himself to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.