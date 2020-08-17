80ºF

Sumpter Township quadruple homicide suspect turns himself in to police

Suspect accused in death of ex girlfriend, 3 others

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police chief Eric Luke is detailing how a quadruple murder suspect in Sumpter Township turned himself in.

Before turning himself in, Raymond Lee Bailey, was on the run after allegedly killing his ex girlfriend and three of her family members at a Martinsville Road home.

“He abandoned his vehicle just outside Bay City,” Luke said. 

Sumpter Township police worked closely with Bay City police, hoping to find the suspected killer. On Sunday night the suspect turned himself in.

“He walked into one of their substations, or their main office, and turned himself in,” Luke said. “He was transported back here into our custody last night and he is currently at our lodging facility.”

Official charges are expected to be filed.

