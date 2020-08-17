Man accused of quadruple homicide in Sumpter Township turns himself in

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man wanted in connection to a quadruple homicide turned himself in Sunday.

Police said Raymond Bailey admitted over text messages he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and three others Saturday in a Sumpter Township home.

Sumpter Township police said he turned himself into the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

Kenneth Kolver is still trying to process the heartbreaking news that came through a phone call.

“My brother called me and said that they weren’t with us anymore and I didn’t want to believe it,” Kolver said.

The sad news was that his two friends, brothers Neil and Forrest Sampson, along with their two cousins, Laura and Sarah Tanne had been shot and killed.

“There’s no words to explain why it happened. Nothing makes sense right now,” Kolver said.

Back in November of 2019, Bailey had a Domestic Violence charge with intent to do bodily harm. Sumpter Township Police said he allegedly confessed to the multiple murders to several people over the phone and through text messages.

Detectives began tracking him as he fled north towards the direction of the Upper Peninsula. Investigators found Bailey’s car abandoned in Bay City.

Sumpter Township police said Bailey will be transferred into their custody soon.