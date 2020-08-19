Troy homeowners fight for I-75 noise barrier

TROY, Mich. – Any chance of a peaceful evening in Troy’s Beach Forest Subdivision is often drowned out by the traffic on Interstate 75.

A natural sound barrier, including several trees, was removed as part of construction four years ago and has since been replaced. However, the replacement is considered to be ineffective.

“Several blocks south of here, they complain they can’t open their windows because of the noise,” said Beach Forest homeowner Chuch Pappas.

Homeowner Verba Edwards has been lobbying the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for a sound wall for the last four years. But Edwards has been told that the neighborhood does not meet all requirements.

“I see there’s now a wall around white chapel cemetery. I said, ‘We’re alive, paying taxes. They’re resting peacefully'” Edwards said.

Homeowner Chris Steele said, “My reaction was well it’s loud enough to wake the dead.”

MDOT stated that the sound wall is for an adjacent complex. However, homeowners still fear that not witnessing the certain level of noise they previously experienced could lower their property taxes.

Homeowners think MDOT needs to reevaluate and include more homes so it qualifies for the cost-effective requirement. But MDOT reiterated that it did an extensive study.