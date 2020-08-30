Hillsdale man arrested after 8-hour police standoff in Northern Michigan

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. – A Hillsdale man has been arrested after an eight-hour standoff with police in Antrim County Thursday.

According to report from WPBN, police received a complaint that a man, later identified as 42-year-old Kip Miller, was driving erratically in Emmet County and may have intentionally swerved into another vehicle.

Police located and approached Miller’s vehicle. Miller then threw coffee on an officer before taking off, officials said.

Investigators said four children were in the vehicle with Miller, who claimed that they were living out of his vehicle.

“(Miller) was attempting to put the keys in the ignition. He was advised by the officer that he wasn’t free to leave at this time. The officer reached in to stop him from putting the keys in the ignition which resulted in the suspect throwing the coffee in the officer’s face,” said Petoskey Department of Public Safety Officer Matthew Breed.

A chase ensued through Emmet County into Antrim County. Michigan State Police and its Hometown Security Team were called after the chase began.

The chase eventually ended in a parking lot of a church on US-131 near Mancelona.

WPBN reported that Miller was arrested and arraigned on charges including two counts of police officer assault/resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding a police officer. Police said firearm was located in Miller’s vehicle following his arrest.

Miller is expected to face additional charges in Emmet County. Police said the officer who had coffee thrown on him was treated for first-degree burns and is doing OK.

Police said the children were taken to a hospital but were not hurt. WPBN reported that the children was turned over to family.