Detroit police investigate death of 16-year-old in accidental shooting

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Sunday afternoon on Rosemary Street.

A preliminary investigation indicated that at about 1:20 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle with a 19-year-old relative. The relative allegedly mishandled a gun, which then discharged and struck the victim.

The 16-year-old was privately taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The relative is in police custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.