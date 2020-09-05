Canton Township woman’s child care license reinstated after suspension by LARA

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton woman’s child care family home license that was suspended by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) in July has been reinstated.

LARA initially suspended Sheila Robbins’ license, effective July 31.

An original notice posted by LARA cited a drug screening as the reason for the initial summary suspension.

However, an administrative law judge granted LARA’s motion to lift the summary suspension on Aug. 28. LARA also withdrew its notice of intent to revoke.