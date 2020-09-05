74ºF

Local News

Canton Township woman’s child care license reinstated after suspension by LARA

Order to lift summary suspension issued on Aug. 28

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Daycare, Canton Township, Michigan, Wayne County, Local News, Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, LARA, Licensing, Child Care Family Home License, Local, News, Child Care, Childcare, Child Care Organizations Act, Barclay Way
photo
(Pixabay)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Canton woman’s child care family home license that was suspended by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) in July has been reinstated.

LARA initially suspended Sheila Robbins’ license, effective July 31.

An original notice posted by LARA cited a drug screening as the reason for the initial summary suspension.

However, an administrative law judge granted LARA’s motion to lift the summary suspension on Aug. 28. LARA also withdrew its notice of intent to revoke.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: