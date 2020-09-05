Teen to stand trial for deadly shooting of 10-year-old boy in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy who has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Warren is expected to stand trial.

Christopher Simmons, of Detroit, waived his right to a preliminary exam during a hearing on Tuesday. The 15-year-old boy will now stand trial at the Macomb County Circuit Court.

Trial dates have not yet been announced.

The teen is being charged as an adult following the deadly shooting of 10-year-old Orran “O.J.” Baugh on July 22 at the Warren Manor Apartments.

Authorities said the 10-year-old boy was shot in the chest at about 1:05 p.m. in the 21500 block of Dequindre Road. He died just over an hour later after being transported to a children’s hospital, officials said.

Simmons turned himself in to police about five hours after the child was shot. Officials say he originally fled the scene of the shooting.

The teen was charged in July with one count of second-degree murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms, officials said. The second-degree murder charge mandates a life sentence in prison.

Simmons has been housed at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Facility following his arraignment in July. He was reportedly on probation for bringing a gun to school at the time of his arrest, according to authorities.

