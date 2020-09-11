Detroit police seek 2-year-old boy missing for days

DETROIT – Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy named Carson Hayes who was last seen around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to police, Hayes' father took him to his mother’s house in the 20800 block of W. Chicago in Detroit that day.

Police say the mother who does not have custody of Hayes allegedly took him. No one has been able to locate her or Hayes since then.

The mother, 25-year-old Asia Sturgis, is described as Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has a light brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a white tank top underneath, red leggings and unknown colored tennis shoes. Sturgis was also carrying a black bag.

She might be driving a blue 2019 Nissan Altima with the New Hampshire plate number 4576271.

Hayes is described as Black and in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

