Taylor police search for man in connection to shooting at Century Square Apartments

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man in connection to a shooting at the Century Square Apartments in the area of Northline and Racho roads.

The incident happened at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Mark Anthony Lane III, 20, allegedly wounded his 21-year-old girlfriend during an exchange of gunfire with another man.

The victim is in stable condition.

Lane left the scene in a 2013 Dodge Challenger and is considered armed and dangerous. Police said the vehicle Lane was driving has the license plate No. EFY3720.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Andrew Snavely at 734-287-6611 ext. 2007.