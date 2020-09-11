59ºF

Local News

Taylor police search for man in connection to shooting at Century Square Apartments

Man, 20, allegedly exchanged gunfire, injuring girlfriend

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Taylor, Taylor Police Department, Mark Anthony Lane III, Taylor Police, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit Crime, Local News, Crime News, Metro Detroit News, Shooting, Local, Dodge Challenger, Lt. Andrew Snavely, Northline Road, Racho Road
Mark Anthony Lane III
Mark Anthony Lane III (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich.Taylor police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man in connection to a shooting at the Century Square Apartments in the area of Northline and Racho roads.

The incident happened at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Mark Anthony Lane III, 20, allegedly wounded his 21-year-old girlfriend during an exchange of gunfire with another man.

The victim is in stable condition.

Lane left the scene in a 2013 Dodge Challenger and is considered armed and dangerous. Police said the vehicle Lane was driving has the license plate No. EFY3720.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Andrew Snavely at 734-287-6611 ext. 2007.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: