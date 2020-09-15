15-year-old boy charged as juvenile in fatal shooting of 12-year-old in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as a juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy Monday, Sept. 14 at a home in Oak Park.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday the 15-year-old boy faces a manslaughter charge, as a juvenile. A virtual hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the county’s Children’s Village.

According to investigators, the boys were involved in some sort of gunplay about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the home in the 10000 block of Saratoga. Police say the juveniles were playing with a gun they found inside the home. The 12-year-old was shot. He has been identified as Ladamian Williams.

Emergency responders tried to save his life and rushed him to Providence Hospital. However, he suffered a fatal wound.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and now faces the manslaughter charge as a juvenile.