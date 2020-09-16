VIDEO: Michigan State Police troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-75

METRO DETROIT, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers released video Wednesday of a wrong-way driver incident on I-75.

Police said it happened Sept. 8.

The video shows a trooper initiate a traffic stop with a wrong way driver who appears to be disoriented. The trooper requests the driver to put the vehicle in park six times before appearing to put the car in park himself.

Video of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Police said the driver had no alcohol in his system but had taken his prescription medicine before driving.

The Michigan State Police urge residents to talk to their doctor about their prescriptions and how they impact the user. The department added residents should also consider the impact of over-the-counter drugs as well.

More: Metro Detroit crime news