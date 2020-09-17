Family of 12-year-old boy fatally shot in Oak Park needs help with funeral

OAK PARK, Mich. – Family and friends of LaDamien Williams is asking for help covering the boy’s funeral costs.

LaDamien was just 12 years old when he was fatally shot Monday inside a home in Oak Park. A 15-year-old boy faces a manslaughter charge in connection with LaDamien’s death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help collection donations for the funeral. You can donate here.

Here is the statement from the fund organizer:

“My friend dedicated her life to saving other peoples lives. She has worked in the healthcare field saving lives every day being there for other people’s family members. Now it’s her turn for everybody to be there for her. She did not have any life insurance for her children and we need to help give this young man, this innocent young man a proper burial. He was a good boy and she is a great mother who loves her children more than anything in this world so please no matter what amount you can spare, donate to help her reach this goal so she can give him a proper burial without the stress of worrying about how she will be able to pay for it -- thank you all! Please Continue to keep Nurse Davis and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”