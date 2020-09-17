Person air lifted to hospital after 'traumatic’ wood chipper injury in Milford

MILFORD, Mich. – An individual was air lifted to a hospital Thursday afternoon following a traumatic medical emergency involving a tree chipper machine in Milford, according to officials.

The Milford Fire Department says at about 12:12 p.m. the individual was injured by a wood chipper machine in the area of Milford and Rowe roads.

Authorities say the injured individual was immediately assisted by co-workers who then called 9-1-1. Medics arrived and tended to the individual, who was then air lifted to William Beaumont Hospital due to the nature of their injuries, officials said.

Additional details regarding the incident or the individual’s identity have not yet been released. The condition of the injured individual has not been shared.

