2 men found shot inside vehicle along Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – Two men found shot this week in a vehicle along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit were actually shot in the parking lot of a hotel in Southfield.

Police said officers pulled over the SUV on the Lodge Freeway near Livernois Avenue and found two men shot inside the vehicle. Investigators determined the men were shot in the parking lot of the Westin Hotel in Southfield.

Police believe this may have been the result of a drug deal that turned violent. Both men are expected to survive their wounds.