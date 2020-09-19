ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 19, 2020

40ºF

MDHHS director recounts interaction with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director and a Wayne State University law school professor recounted their experiences with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The American icon who paved the way for countless women died Friday. She was 87.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell pledges quick vote on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates.

Man says he took in Highland woman accused of putting baby in trash can

One man says he tried to help a Highland woman accused of dumping her baby in a trash can.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 115,387; Death toll now at 6,638

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,387 as of Saturday morning, including 6,638 deaths, state officials report.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s Saturday

