ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 19, 2020

MDHHS director recounts interaction with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director and a Wayne State University law school professor recounted their experiences with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The American icon who paved the way for countless women died Friday. She was 87.
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell pledges quick vote on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates.
Man says he took in Highland woman accused of putting baby in trash can
One man says he tried to help a Highland woman accused of dumping her baby in a trash can.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 115,387; Death toll now at 6,638
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,387 as of Saturday morning, including 6,638 deaths, state officials report.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s Saturday
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith charged in state, federal investigations
- Utica Community Schools begins transition to in-person learning
- Michigan health officials: Baby died from birth defect, not COVID-19
- Wayne County to hold annual equipment auction Saturday
- Flashpoint 9/20/20: What Bahrain and UAE normalizing relations with Israel means to Palestinian cause
National and World Headlines
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
- After wildfire smoke clears, protests resume in Portland
- Iran vows ‘hit’ on all involved in US killing of top general
- Moroccans protest Arab nations normalizing ties with Israel
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Detroit Lions QB Stafford in blog: ‘Police brutality, white privilege, racism - it’s all real. It’s time we stop pretending’
- Michigan football a complete mystery heading into unusual season