63-year-old man killed in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot in a vehicle at about midnight Sunday on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, a 63-year-old man was found shot sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Oldsmobile Aurora after gunshots were heard. Police said it happened near the intersection of Stawell Avenue and Ohio Street, just east of Oakman Boulevard.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.