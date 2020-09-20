52ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan

37-year-old woman found dead in Harper Woods

The body of a woman was found in Harper Woods Sunday, police say. As of now the cause of death has not been determined.

Fiery crash in Southfield kills 2 Oak Park High School students, injures 4 others

A tragedy struck Oak Park High School Friday night after a fiery crash took the lives of two students.

Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 115,870; Death toll now at 6,653

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,870 as of Saturday, including 6,653 deaths, state officials report.

The state no longer updates coronavirus data on Sundays. By Monday afternoon a new update will be provided.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 20, 2020

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Frosty final Sunday morning with a milder afternoon ahead

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: