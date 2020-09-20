ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 20, 2020

37-year-old woman found dead in Harper Woods
The body of a woman was found in Harper Woods Sunday, police say. As of now the cause of death has not been determined.
Fiery crash in Southfield kills 2 Oak Park High School students, injures 4 others
A tragedy struck Oak Park High School Friday night after a fiery crash took the lives of two students.
Trump promises to replace Ginsburg with a woman - and soon
President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 115,870; Death toll now at 6,653
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,870 as of Saturday, including 6,653 deaths, state officials report.
The state no longer updates coronavirus data on Sundays. By Monday afternoon a new update will be provided.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 20, 2020
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Frosty final Sunday morning with a milder afternoon ahead
- Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here
- Track severe weather alerts here
- Submit storm photos here
- Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center
More Local News Headlines
- Grosse Pointe woman recalls special connection to Justice Ginsburg
- Police find body buried on Detroit’s east side
- Missing Oakland County woman found safe after spending night in the woods
- ‘Power of positive’: Michigan conjoined twins separated
- Flashpoint 9/20/20: What Bahrain and UAE normalizing relations with Israel means to Palestinian cause
National and World Headlines
- Sunday’s virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast
- Here’s how to fill out the 2020 Census if you haven’t already
- Tropical Storm Beta meandering toward Texas, Louisiana
- A rapper, an elevator and a camel: the stories Ginsburg told
- Moroccans protest Arab nations normalizing ties with Israel
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
- Ron Gardenhire announces retirement after 3 seasons with Detroit Tigers
- Here’s the new 8-game Michigan football schedule for delayed 2020 season