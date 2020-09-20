Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Sept. 20, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 115,870 as of Saturday, including 6,653 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 483 new cases and 15 additional deaths. The deaths announced today includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. On Friday, the state totals were 115,387 cases and 6,638 deaths.

Michigan reported 90,216 recoveries on Saturday.

The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 22,600 as of Thursday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 739 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.8 percent.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations are stable and the number of critical care patients is at its lowest point since tracking, dating back to mid-April.

VIEW: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 testing data

The remote start to school has been tough for most parents, even more so for Kristin Rosales who has twin girls in first grade and a son in fifth grade.

Rosales learned her district -- Utica Community Schools -- is bringing students back, starting with kindergarten, first grade and special education students.

"I was very excited when we got the email today (Friday) that we are going to start with K-1 going back. I think it is a good way to do it, a gradual process. They are definitely the ones probably struggling the most right now, " Rosales said.

The Ingham County Health Department has ordered residents of 39 large houses in East Lansing to self-quarantine amid an ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak among the Michigan State University community.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail issued an emergency order on Thursday afternoon to place an additional 11 houses and their residents under a mandatory quarantine.

A 2-month-old Michigan child has reportedly died from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Wednesday that the child is the youngest person they know of to die from the virus.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it has reinstated the 2020 fall football season, with games scheduled to begin Oct. 23-24.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to resume the football season, the conference announced.

READ: Here are the COVID-19 stats that would force Big Ten teams to stop playing, practicing for 7 days

Daily coronavirus (COVID-19) testing of players, coaches and anyone involved with Big Ten football teams will begin Sept. 30, officials said.

Michigan has started tracking coronavirus outbreaks in schools across the state.

Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly. A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Outbreak data will be updated each Monday at 3 p.m., and will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both.

Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 outside the school building and are not thought to have spread the virus in the school due to quarantine or self-isolation are not included in the data.

View the data here.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 718 new cases

Sept. 2 -- 524 new cases

Sept. 3 -- 685 new cases

Sept. 4 -- 982 new cases

Sept. 5 -- 838 new cases

Sept. 6 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 7 -- 578 new cases

Sept. 8 -- 441 new cases

Sept. 9 -- 783 new cases

Sept. 10 -- 924 new cases

Sept. 11 -- 1,313 new cases

Sept. 12 -- 692 new cases

Sept. 13 -- 544 new cases

Sept. 14 -- 544 new cases

Sept. 15 -- 571 new cases

Sept. 16 -- 680 new cases

Sept. 17 -- 829 new cases

Sept. 18 -- 695 new cases

Sept. 19 -- 483 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Sept. 1:

Sept. 1 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Sept. 2 -- 14 new deaths

Sept. 3 -- 10 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 4 -- 7 new deaths

Sept. 5 -- 8 new deaths

Sept. 6 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 7 -- 2 new deaths

Sept. 8 -- 1 new death

Sept. 9 -- 13 new deaths

Sept. 10 -- 17 new deaths (9 from vital records)

Sept. 11 -- 9 new deaths

Sept. 12 -- 13 deaths, all from vital records

Sept. 13 -- 5 new deaths

Sept. 14 -- 5 new deaths

Sept. 15 -- 11 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 16 -- 11 new deaths

Sept. 17 -- 9 new deaths (5 from vital records)

Sept. 18 -- 6 new deaths

Sept. 19 -- 15 new deaths (12 from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

Here is the moving 7-day average of COVID-19 cases in Michigan:

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!