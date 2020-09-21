Teen driver could face charges after 2 Oak Park students killed, others injured in violent Southfield crash

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Two Oak Park High School students were killed and four others were injured in a crash on Friday.

Police said four people were thrown out of the vehicle in the crash that happened on Telegraph Road near 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

READ: Fiery crash in Southfield kills 2 Oak Park High School students, injures 4 others

Police said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Police said the driver topped speeds of 100 miles per hour, and witnesses said he was weaving in and out of traffic when he crashed. The vehicle went through a fence, went airborne and hit several trees before bursting into flames.

“This is a very tragic situation,” Southfield Police chief Elvin Barren said.

Barren said the six victims are all between 16 and 17 years old. Two were in the front seats, three were in the middle row and one was in the cargo area of the Cadillac SRX when the teen driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said some victims were trapped underneath trees. First responders arrived within minutes and found people trying to pull the children out who were trapped.

Three teens are in stable condition, police said. Jaylen Cantrell, 17, is still in the intensive care unit.

The Oak Park school district will have counselors on hand for students and staff.

The driver could face charges of reckless driving causing death. Barren said it could be months before the driver faces charges.

