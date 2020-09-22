Dearborn police: 26-year-old killed in shooting on Holly Street

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 26-year-old Dearborn resident was killed in a shooting in the 2700 block of Holly Street, Dearborn police said.

Police responded to the scene at about 6 p.m. on Sunday to someone suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders administered aid to the victim and he was transported to a hospital.

However, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the shooting may not be random.

The incident is still under investigation.

“This is a tragic situation and our condolences go out to the family of the victim. The Dearborn Police Department will use all available resources to apprehend the person(s) involved. We are urging the public to come forward with information regarding this crime," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.