Police seek 2 in connection to armed robbery at Troy Chipotle restaurant

TROY, Mich. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night at a Chipotle restaurant in Troy.

According to authorities, it happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the Chipotle located at 3129 Crooks Road.

Police said two masked suspects -- one armed with a gun -- approached an employee taking the trash out behind the restaurant, escorted the employee inside and demanded money.

Police said the restaurant closed at 8 p.m. and no customers were inside.

Police described one suspect as between 6 feet to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was wearing a blacked hooded sweatshirt, a red ski mask, black gloves, black pants and was armed with a handgun.

Police described the other suspect as between 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 2 inches and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black/white mask or bandana, black gloves, black pants and carrying a black Wayne State University drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

