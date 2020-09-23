ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 23, 2020

What to know today 🌅

State police find vehicle wanted in fatal hit-and-run of I-94 construction worker

A vehicle sought in connection with the deadly hit-and-run of a construction worker Monday along I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been found, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday morning.

Zach Morisette, 26, was killed when a vehicle struck him about 3 p.m. Monday. He was working with a Macomb County Department of Roads crew putting down a patch to fix a broken manhole cover.

State police have found the vehicle and are urging the driver to come forward.

LIVE STREAM: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

Watch live coverage at 9:20 a.m.

Trending 📈

✅ Debunking 3 popular conspiracies about coronavirus

We’re starting with the novel coronavirus -- or -- COVID-19. It’s been around for nearly a year, and yet, a whole slew of conspiracy theories continue to spread around the internet. In fact, a Pew Research Center survey in July found that at least a quarter of Americans believe these theories have “some truth.” We’re going to tackle a few of the big ones.

Read up here.

💉 Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US

Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus.

The study starting Wednesday will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot in 60,000 volunteers in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

A handful of other vaccines in the U.S. — including shots made by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. — and others in other countries are already in final-stage testing. Hopes are high that answers about at least one candidate being tested in the U.S. could come by year’s end, maybe sooner.

Read more here.

Flu shot changes this fall: Here’s what to know

Dr. Frank McGeorge gives us the lowdown on what to know about the flu vaccine this season and when and where to get your shot.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 117,910 as of Tuesday, including 6,680 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update represents 504 new cases and 15 additional deaths, including three from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state totals were 117,406 cases and 6,665 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 2.5 and 3.5 percent. The state reported its highest one-day testing total with more than 41,000 diagnostic tests on Aug. 21.

Hospitalizations are stable and the number of patients in critical care is near its lowest point since tracking, dating back to April.

Michigan has reported 90,216 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 20,500 as of Monday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 685 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 5.7 percent.

Here’s a look at more of the data: