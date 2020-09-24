48-year-old Farmington Hills man fatally shot in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police in Dearborn are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday.

According to authorities, at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dearborn police officers responded to a call of a dead body in a pickup truck near Michigan Avenue and Schlaff Street.

Police said they found the body of Darius Whiting, a Farmington Hills resident who had been fatally shot.

Police said the don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Whiting’s family during this trying time," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. “Rest assured, the Dearborn Police Department will use all available resources to apprehend the person(s) involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.