ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

DETROIT – Starting Oct. 9, a number of previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide. That includes indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks, and more.

The governor today also signed Executive Order 2020-184, which updates the governor’s previous order on workplace safeguards to reflect the changes in the MI Safe Start Order.

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to touch or top the 80s this weekend

Forget what the calendar says. With high temperatures touching or topping 80 both weekend days, it will feel like we never left summer. In fact our forecast temperatures over the next two days are normal highs for mid-to-late August. It’s coming with a good deal of sunshine and just enough humidity to continue the late summer feel. Rain chances will hold off until the evening or later on Sunday, giving us dry daylight on both weekend days.

Wyatt admitted to investigators that on July 23, 2019, he used social media to send a message to the woman that said he would show up at her church with “my AK to put you and your [expletive] family down [expletive].”

Amid the pandemic, we’ve seen sign-ups for organ donations plummet. It’s happening across the board, but more so in communities of color and while organs are not matched based on race or ethnicity, it’s still important for minorities to donate.

Welcome to Le Don Collection -- it’s the newest store in Downtown Royal Oak on South Washington Avenue.

Without assistance, an estimated 90% of independent venues nationwide could close down permanently due to COVID-19.

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 --