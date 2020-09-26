ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Michigan Gov. Whitmer reopens movie theaters, strengthens mask requirements in schools
DETROIT – Starting Oct. 9, a number of previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide. That includes indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks, and more.
The governor today also signed Executive Order 2020-184, which updates the governor’s previous order on workplace safeguards to reflect the changes in the MI Safe Start Order.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 120,526; Death toll now at 6,708
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures to touch or top the 80s this weekend
Forget what the calendar says. With high temperatures touching or topping 80 both weekend days, it will feel like we never left summer. In fact our forecast temperatures over the next two days are normal highs for mid-to-late August. It’s coming with a good deal of sunshine and just enough humidity to continue the late summer feel. Rain chances will hold off until the evening or later on Sunday, giving us dry daylight on both weekend days.
Click here to read full forecast
4 Fast Facts
- There have been a staggering number of illegal guns found in Dearborn this year as police report an increase in shootings and murder rate.
- The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will return with a 6-game football season, meaning all 10 major conferences will play this fall.
- Over the past four months, 23 artists from the General Motors Design Center have spent their off hours creating artwork for a cause.
- With remote learning still the dominant trend right now, what happens after the last Zoom of the day has turned into a problem for many parents.
Be Informed
Hear from mother targeted with violent, racial threats by man she met through Taylor church program
Wyatt admitted to investigators that on July 23, 2019, he used social media to send a message to the woman that said he would show up at her church with “my AK to put you and your [expletive] family down [expletive].”
Why it’s important for people of color to be organ donors
Amid the pandemic, we’ve seen sign-ups for organ donations plummet. It’s happening across the board, but more so in communities of color and while organs are not matched based on race or ethnicity, it’s still important for minorities to donate.
Man becomes youngest Black business owner in Royal Oak
Welcome to Le Don Collection -- it’s the newest store in Downtown Royal Oak on South Washington Avenue.
Independent music venues look to Lansing for assistance amid pandemic
Without assistance, an estimated 90% of independent venues nationwide could close down permanently due to COVID-19.
Read More
- Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice
- Gov. Whitmer declares ‘Downtown Day’ to help Michigan businesses struggling during pandemic
- Risk associated with smoking, vaping and COVID-19
- Federal judge extends count for US census until end of October