Mid-American Conference football to return with 6-game season

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) will return with a 6-game football season, meaning all 10 major conferences will play this fall.

The MAC was the first of the NCAA division one conferences to postpone their football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are simply too many unknowns for us to put our student athletes in situations that are not clearly understood,” said MAC Commissioner John Steinbrecher at the time.

After the Big Ten Conference reversed its decision to postpone the season, pressure built on the rest of the conferences to do the same. Presidents of all MAC schools met for the vote on Friday.

