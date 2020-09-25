ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Family of Harper Woods mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend didn’t know she was in danger
DETROIT – The family of a Harper Woods mother of six who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend didn’t know their loved one was in danger, they said.
Steven Bratton, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Katie Elliott, 37, of Harper Woods, according to authorities.
