ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

DETROIT – The family of a Harper Woods mother of six who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend didn’t know their loved one was in danger, they said.

Steven Bratton, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Katie Elliott, 37, of Harper Woods, according to authorities.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: 3 more beautiful days before temperatures crash

What did we do to deserve weather like this? “Lived through 2020” would be an acceptable response. We’re not done with this goodness just yet, but we can see the end, and it’s a doozy.

Click here to read full forecast

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

People between the ages of 20 and 29 accounted for the greatest portion of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases between June and August. New research shows which of those patients are at the highest risk for developing serious complications. So far, the most serious complications and number of deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred among older people, but as an increasingly younger group becomes infected, understanding the risks can help keep everyone vigilant.

During a virtual court appearance on Thursday, Thomas Hernandez, 23, was charged alongside two other former Eastern Michigan University students who had already been charged earlier this year. Hernandez was charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct. Three of those charges were in the first degree. The final charge was in the fourth degree.

Aerial treatment to prevent the spread of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus has been completed with approximately 462,000 acres treated, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday. The treatment, which started on Sept. 16, was completed Wednesday, according to MDHHS.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance Thursday on how to safely celebrate the holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidelines for celebrating Halloween Tuesday.

Read More

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 --