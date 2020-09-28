Detroit police search for individuals in connection with nightclub shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals in connection with a non-fatal shooting early Monday morning outside a nightclub on the city’s west side.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 1:45 a.m. after a show ended at the Sting Gentlemen’s Club on Michigan Avenue.

Six people were injured in the shooting.

Police said all six victims -- four men and two women -- are in their 20s. Two of the men are in critical condition. The other victims are listed in stable condition.

The suspected shooter, or shooters, drove away in a silver pick up. Police are searching for a newer model silver Dodge Ram truck, which was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Video from a nearby business showed two men on the sidewalk with a group following behind them. As they were walking to their car, there was commotion and the men ducked. One of the men draws a gun but doesn’t fire before the group runs for cover. The two men started firing shots from behind their SUV before running across the street.

Their SUV drives away without them.

“At this point, we’re unsure exactly what the motive was in this shooting, and we’re working with the detectives to determine that at this point,” said Detroit police Cmdr. Kari Sloan.

The shooting is Detroit’s eighth mass shooting of the year. Police said they’ve had trouble with nightclubs before.

“We do have issues with the adult entertainment clubs in that are and we are continually working to enforce in that area. But it is something that’s on our radar and something we’re attempting to keep at bay,” Sloan said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit’s Police Department’s Fourth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.