Oxford 7 theater to reopen next month after permanent closure

OXFORD, Mich. – As movie theaters prepare to reopen on Oct. 9 following closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Oxford 7 theater is reopening its doors after it shut down permanently in March.

With the pandemic and previous owners filing for bankruptcy, it was uncertain if the theater would come back.

However, a team of investors bought the property and gathered community input.

“Everybody thought it was going to be closed forever,” said Oxford 7 general manager Jay Z. Douglas. “I did not know how important this theater truly was to the community until I announced that it was reopening."

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video above.

More: Reopening Michigan