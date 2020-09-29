Teen charged in alleged accidental shooting of 17-year-old boy in head at Roseville home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Warren teenager is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a handgun on accident at a Roseville home Saturday night, shooting another teen in the head.

Donovan Anthony Harbus, 19, was charged Tuesday with carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, a misdemeanor charge.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head during a small gathering in the 17000 block of Ivanhoe Street.

Police say Harbus and another individual were showing each other their illegal handguns when Harbus unintentionally discharged the weapon, striking the victim in the head. The victim was only shot once during the incident.

The 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Officials say the victim was not involved with handling the weapons and was an innocent bystander.

About seven people were inside of the home when the shooting happened, police said. The police department said in a press release Sunday that the shooting appeared to be accidental, according to “all of the people present who are cooperating with investigators."

The weapons in question were recovered at the home by Roseville police.

Harbus is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. If bond is posted, he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

