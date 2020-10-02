45ºF

Westland police search for ‘endangered missing’ children taken by mother from aunt’s house

Duaa Algarawi accused of taking children, ages 2 and 5, from their aunt’s house

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Duaa Algarawi
WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are searching for two young children who were taken by their mother from their aunt’s house, officials said.

Duaa Algarawi is accused of taking 2-year-old Hakeem Muhsen and 5-year-old Fatima Muhsen from their aunt’s house in violation of a court order, according to authorities.

Hakeem is 2 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white and blue shirt and a diaper, officials said.

Fatima is 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored leggings, according to police.

Algarawi took the children in a white Buick sedan, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen the children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Westland police at 734-722-9600.

