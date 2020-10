DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for missing 61-year-old Terry Nickerson.

She was last seen about three weeks ago at her home in the 18700 block of Orangelawn Street in Detroit.

She is described as a Black woman. No further description was provided. Family members say she might have a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-Speak-Up.

