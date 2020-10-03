43ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Police arrest teen wanted in connection with deadly shooting outside Pontiac haunted house

Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old that happened Sunday, Sept. 27 outside Pontiac’s Erebus haunted house.

Michigan Supreme Court ruling against Gov. Whitmer’s virus order: What happens next?

Since the end of April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been making decisions under power granted by the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. A Michigan Supreme Court ruling is about to change that.

Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital Friday night where he was given remdesivir following treatment with an experimental drug at the White House.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 126,358 as of Friday, including 6,788 deaths, state officials report.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisory Saturday morning 🍂

