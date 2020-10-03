ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Oct. 3, 2020

Police arrest teen wanted in connection with deadly shooting outside Pontiac haunted house
Damon Parker Terrelle, 17, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old that happened Sunday, Sept. 27 outside Pontiac’s Erebus haunted house.
Michigan Supreme Court ruling against Gov. Whitmer’s virus order: What happens next?
Since the end of April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been making decisions under power granted by the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945. A Michigan Supreme Court ruling is about to change that.
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital
Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was flown to a military hospital Friday night where he was given remdesivir following treatment with an experimental drug at the White House.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 126,358 as of Friday, including 6,788 deaths, state officials report.
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisory Saturday morning 🍂
More Local News Headlines 📰
National and World Headlines 🗺️
Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽
