Bernie Sanders visits Michigan to campaign for Joe Biden

As we enter the home stretch in the 2020 presidential election, the candidates can’t make every campaign stop themselves.

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders made multiple stops in Michigan to stump for the Joe Biden campaign.

He started the day at the University of Michigan, attempting to rally his supporters in Ann Arbor to vote for Biden.

“Now, it’s no great secret at all that Joe Biden and I have differences of opinion,” Sanders said. “As a United States senator, I continue to advocate (for him). I’m not going away.”

Sanders made a stop at Macomb County Community College, where he spoke with Local 4 about the president’s voice, whether or not another debate is a good idea and how he plans to convince his supporters that Biden deserves their vote.

You can hear what Sanders had to say in the video posted above.