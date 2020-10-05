57ºF

Local News

Bernie Sanders visits Michigan to campaign for Joe Biden

Sanders stops at University of Michigan, Macomb County Community College

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, Election, Elections, 2020 Election, November Election, General Election, Presidential Election, Decision 2020, Local, Michigan, Macomb County Community College, University Of Michigan

As we enter the home stretch in the 2020 presidential election, the candidates can’t make every campaign stop themselves.

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders made multiple stops in Michigan to stump for the Joe Biden campaign.

He started the day at the University of Michigan, attempting to rally his supporters in Ann Arbor to vote for Biden.

“Now, it’s no great secret at all that Joe Biden and I have differences of opinion,” Sanders said. “As a United States senator, I continue to advocate (for him). I’m not going away.”

Sanders made a stop at Macomb County Community College, where he spoke with Local 4 about the president’s voice, whether or not another debate is a good idea and how he plans to convince his supporters that Biden deserves their vote.

You can hear what Sanders had to say in the video posted above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: