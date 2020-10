DETROIT – A 28-year-old woman was shot late Sunday night while sitting in a car on Detroit’s east side, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened at 11:42 p.m. Sunday in the 19000 block of Fairport Street.

She was sitting in the back seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe when the shots were fired, according to authorities.

Her condition is unknown.

Police continue to investigate the incident.